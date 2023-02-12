MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Huge changes coming as back-to-back storms move into Arizona

PHOENIX — Our weather is shaping up nicely as we get ready to host the Super Bowl, but enjoy it while you can because we have huge changes on the way as we track back-to-back storms through our state in the coming days.

We'll enjoy one more day with highs in the mid 70s here in the Valley today.

Winds will pick up across the state again, with gust near 25 mph in the Phoenix area. Gusts could top out closer to 40 mph in parts of the high country by this afternoon and evening.

Then the first of two winter storms moves in tonight and Monday.

Valley rain chances increase overnight, with rain showers possible through the Monday morning commute.

Valley rain looks light with only around a tenth of an inch expected, but a few thunderstorms could get in the mix on Monday, too.

Snow levels will drop to around 5,000 feet by Monday and we could see 1 to 2 inches of snow in spots above 6,000 feet in elevation, like Flagstaff.

Some spots along the eastern Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains could pick up as much as 4 inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for these areas starting this evening through Monday night.

Then we're switching into Weather Action Mode on Tuesday as a more powerful, colder storm moves in that will likely impact travel around our state.

This second storm will bring even stronger winds with gusts topping 40 to 50 mph across Arizona, including here in the Valley.

Snow levels will plummet, too! They could go as low as 2,000 feet by Tuesday night.

While the Valley only looks to get light rainfall with this storm, around a tenth of an inch, we could see snow flakes in our foothills which sit at a higher elevation. A dusting of snow is possible in those areas Tuesday night.

The snow amounts will be significantly higher in northern and eastern Arizona. Spots like Flagstaff could pick up an additional seven to 10 inches of snow, but some areas could see more than a foot of snow from Tuesday to Wednesday.

You will likely need to adjust or cancel your travel plans in the high country on Tuesday as roads will be snow covered and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

These back to back storms will also bring in some much colder air and temperatures are plummeting this week.

Valley highs will be nearly 20 degrees colder on Monday, falling into the mid to upper 50s. Highs will only reach the 50s to 60s the rest of the week with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. More freezes are possible by Wednesday morning, too.

Snow showers will taper off across Arizona by Wednesday and we'll stay dry through the end of the week.

Then we're watching for another storm that could bring more rain and snow by the weekend. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.03" (-0.13" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.25"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

