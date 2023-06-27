MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hottest week of the year so far in Arizona

PHOENIX — The sizzling 110s are back in the Valley of the Sun!

Monday was the hottest day of the year so far as Phoenix topped out at 112 degrees.

Valley highs will drop slightly in the days ahead, but will still end up near 110 degrees each afternoon this week.

Our mornings will be warmer too with Valley lows only cooling into the upper 70s to low 80s each day.

So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly, who can be the most affected by this heat, and bring your pets inside too!

Air quality is an issue in the Valley, too.

Another Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for the Phoenix metro area today. Limit time outside if you have respiratory issues, like asthma or COPD, or you may have difficulty breathing as the pollution builds up in the afternoon hours.

With low pressure passing to our northwest this week, winds will pick up and increase wildfire danger as conditions stay dry.

A Wind Advisory is in effect along the Mogollon Rim and across northeastern Arizona from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. Gusts could top 45 mph in those areas.

A Fire Weather Warning (also known as a Red Flag Warning) is also in effect for these same areas, as well as across the higher terrain north and east of the Phoenix metro.

The risk of wildfires will remain high on Wednesday, too. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for northeast Arizona again on Wednesday as wind gusts peak near 45 to 50 mph and relative humidity remains below 10 percent.

Here in the Valley, afternoon wind gusts will peak near 30 mph over the next few days.

As we head into the weekend, high pressure will build in from the west and make things even hotter!

Phoenix could see its first 115-degree day of the year on Sunday and highs will stay above 110 degrees through the 4th of July.

While Monsoon 2023 is officially here, our forecast remains dry with no rain in sight over the next week.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.05" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

