MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hottest week of the year so far as Valley highs reach the 100s each day

PHOENIX — Things are heating up and this will be the hottest week of the year so far in the Valley!

Valley highs will reach the 100s each day, topping out between 103 and 106 degrees each afternoon. That will put highs at five to 10 degrees above the normal for this time of year.

Overnight lows in the Valley will cool into the 60s to 70s each morning.

High pressure overhead is what's bringing this stretch of hot weather our way.

Air quality is also getting worse as winds ease up and sunshine remains abundant. Ozone High Pollution Advisories remain in effect through today for all of Maricopa and Pinal counties. An Ozone High Pollution Watch is in effect on Wednesday.

People most vulnerable to the impacts of air pollution include children, older adults, adults exercising outdoors, and people with respiratory issues. Exposure to ozone can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease, and reduce the body's ability to fight infection.

Symptoms may include itchy eyes, nose and throat, wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, and upper respiratory issues.

Consider driving as little as possible, carpooling, working from home, or re-fueling your vehicle in the evening to help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse.

We are now headed into prime ozone pollution season in the Valley during these long, sunny days, so this will likely continue to be an issue throughout much of June.

______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.89" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar