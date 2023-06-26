MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hottest days of the year so far in Arizona!

PHOENIX — Phoenix reached 111 degrees on Sunday, marking the first 110+ temperature of the year, and we have more of these sizzling hot days on the way!

Today could be the hottest day of the year so far with Phoenix headed up to near 113 degrees this afternoon.

Valley highs will drop slightly after today, but will still end up near 110 degrees each afternoon this week. Our mornings will be warmer too, with Valley lows only cooling into the upper 70s to low 80s each day.

It's important that you're taking care of yourself in this heat by limiting your time outdoors during the hottest hours of the day and staying hydrated. Remember to keep an eye on kids and the elderly, as they can be the most affected by this heat. Also, consider bringing pets indoors to keep them cool.

Strengthening high pressure to our southeast is responsible for the sizzling hot temperatures but we're also tracking an area of low pressure approaching from the west.

Winds are picking up over the next few days as that low approaches. The strongest will be across northern Arizona and a Wind Advisory is in effect for northeast Arizona today where gusts could go as high as 45 to 50 mph.

Wind gusts will peak between 25 and 35 mph in the Valley in the next couple of days.

These winds combined with the very dry conditions around our state will increase the risk of wildfires. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of northeast Arizona today, including spots like Flagstaff, Winslow and Window Rock.

Fire Weather Watches are in effect for those same areas, areas along the Mogollon Rim and the higher terrain north and east of the Phoenix Metro on Tuesday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, high pressure will build back in from the west and that could send temperatures soaring even further. We're forecasting Valley highs near 115 degrees by Sunday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

While Monsoon 2023 is officially here, our forecast still looks sunny and dry with no rain in sight over the next week.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.05" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

