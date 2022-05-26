MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hottest day of the year so far in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Temperatures are soaring to the highest levels of the year so far as high pressure sits over our region.

Phoenix could top out at 106 this afternoon, making today the hottest day of the year so far.

Highs will still be near 105 degrees on Friday, putting us nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Stay hydrated and get your outdoor activities done in the morning before it gets too hot.

Air quality is also getting worse with high pressure overhead.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect today, so limit your time outside if you have asthma or COPD or you could have difficulty breathing.

Breezes will pick up Friday, helping to mix our air which will lead to better air quality across the Valley.

As winds continue to blow through Memorial Day weekend, fire danger will increase across our state. Watch out for gusts topping 45 mph across northern Arizona on Sunday and Monday.

Those highs winds come as low pressure passes to our north, which will also help temperatures drop.

Expect highs in the Valley in the low 100s Saturday, upper 90s Sunday, and low to mid 90s by Memorial Day.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.35" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

