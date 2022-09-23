MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot weekend ahead in the Valley!

PHOENIX — Expect a humid, warmer day in Phoenix. A late afternoon storm chance remains in the Valley forecast at 10%.

As temperatures heat up throughout the day on Friday, storms will fire up in the higher terrain north and east of the Valley.

Then, as high pressure builds in, it will dry out across Arizona over the weekend and temperatures will warm up.

Here in the Valley, expect highs back in the low 100s starting Friday and continuing into early next week.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.78" (-2.45" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.24"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

