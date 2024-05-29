MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot week continues, with more 100s on the way

PHOENIX — Tuesday was the hottest day of the year so far!

Phoenix Sky Harbor topped out at 106 degrees, putting us several degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Air quality has been an issue too and we are tracking more pollution problems to end the week. Ozone High Pollution Watches are now in effect Thursday and Friday. These will likely be upgraded to Ozone High Pollution Advisories as we get closer.

If you have asthma, COPD, or any other respiratory issue, limit your time outside in the afternoon hours on high pollution days or you may have difficulty breathing. Exposure to ozone can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease, and reduce the body's ability to fight infection.

Kids, older adults and anyone trying to exercise outside may experience health impacts from this ozone pollution, too. Symptoms may include itchy eyes, nose and throat, wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, and upper respiratory issues.

We can all help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse. If you have a gas vehicle, try to drive as little as possible this week. Carpooling, working from home, or re-fueling your vehicle in the evening helps, too.

We are now headed into prime ozone pollution season in the Valley during these long, sunny days, so this will likely continue to be an issue throughout much of June.

It's prime heat season in the desert, too. Here in the Valley, temperatures will stay in the triple digits all week long with early morning lows in the upper 60 to mid 70s.

______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.89" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar