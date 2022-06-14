MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot week ahead of a return of monsoon storm chances!

PHOENIX — Winds are easing up and temperatures will drop a few more degrees today, but it's still going to be a hot week.

Highs in Phoenix will hit 105 degrees today and 107 on Wednesday as our forecast stays sunny and dry.

High pressure will build back in by Thursday sending temperatures soaring into record territory again.

The forecast for Phoenix is 113 degrees on Thursday and the record is 115 degrees set in 2021.

The monsoon season officially begins on Wednesday, June 15th.

By Friday, high pressure will be right where we need it to be to pull in monsoon moisture from the south. We also have a storm system approaching from the west that will help pull in that moisture, too.

Storm chances will increase across our state and we could see our first round of monsoon action in the Valley by Friday or Saturday.

As that moisture moves in, temperatures will drop.

Look for highs across the Valley near 105 degrees through the weekend, which is near normal for this time of year.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.37" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

