MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot start to the week as storm chances return across Arizona

PHOENIX — An unseasonable weather pattern is setting up across Arizona this week as we get a surge of moisture into our state.

You'll notice that our humidity is running a little higher and storm chances are going up across Arizona, too.

While it will seem monsoon-like, this weather will not mark the start of the monsoon. Instead, it's an area of low pressure situated south of Arizona that's bringing the boost in moisture and triggering our storm chances.

As we heat up each day, showers and thunderstorms will develop across the higher terrain of northern and eastern Arizona. Those are the areas where we'll see the best chances for rain.

In the Valley, there's a slight chance of pop-up showers or isolated thunderstorms through midweek.

Gusty winds and areas of blowing dust will be the biggest storm hazards, but we could see some pockets of brief, heavy rain with storms that develop in northern and eastern Arizona.

The heat is also a factor this week as the triple digit temperatures are sticking around for much of the week.

Valley highs will reach the low 100s through midweek before dipping into the upper 90s on Thursday and Friday.

Then we'll warm back into the low 100s by the weekend as rain chances return, too.

A Flood Warning also remains in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning has now been extended through May 16th. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.04" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar