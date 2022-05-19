MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot, dry and windy conditions increase the fire risk

PHOENIX — One more day of triple-digit heat, before we get a little bit of relief from this heat just in time for the weekend.

Valley highs will top out near 100 this afternoon.

Overnight lows in the Valley will cool into the upper 60s to low 70s, so our early morning conditions still look nice for your outdoor activities.

Winds are picking up across the state today and Friday as a storm system passes well to our north.

As conditions remain dry, those higher winds will increase the risk of wildfires across our state.

Fire Weather Warnings (Red Flag Warnings) are in effect across northern Arizona today and Fire Weather Watches are in effect Friday for much of the state, including the foothills just east of the Valley.

Expect gusts near 30 mph across the Valley by the end of the week, but we could see gusts go as high as 40 mph in those northeast Maricopa County foothills.

Wind gusts in northern Arizona will go as high as 45 mph up north today but could reach 55 mph on Friday.

Those higher winds will help usher in some slightly cooler air, though.

Valley highs will drop to the mid to upper 90s starting Friday and through the weekend.

High pressure builds back in by the middle of next week, sending temperatures back into the triple digits.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.32" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

