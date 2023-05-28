MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot, dry and breezy Memorial Day

PHOENIX — The unofficial start of summer giving us a break from the triple-digit heat today but on Memorial Day we are right back to 100 degrees, at least for a short time.

Overnight lows will cool into the 60s to low 70s each morning through the next week.

A storm system approaches from the northwest, it won't move into our state but will bring stronger winds as it brushes by this weekend.

Stronger wind gusts are likely across much of Arizona today where gusts could top out between 30 and 40 mph. That's increasing the risk of wildfires as conditions remain very dry in our state.

Lighter breezes today in the Valley but, our winds will start to pick up on Memorial Day through early next week as another storm approaches from the west which will also drop Valley temperatures back into the mid 90s by the middle of the week.

We're also still tracking a Flood Warning in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning has now been extended through May 30th. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.03" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

