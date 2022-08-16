MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot and humid with air quality alerts and more storm chances

PHOENIX — Keep an eye out for a few thunderstorms today.

While storm chances remain fairly low in the Valley, we aren't in the clear. A few pop up storms will be possible through the afternoon and evening.

Storms are more likely across the higher terrain and in southern Arizona again today.

Gusty winds along with brief, heavy downpours will be possible with storms that develop today.

Air quality continues to be an issue for us, with ozone pollution building up in the Valley. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect through today.

Kids, older adults and people with respiratory conditions, like asthma or COPD, should limit time outside.

Hot and humid conditions will stick with us this week. Expect Valley highs in the low 100s with early morning lows in the 80s.

A disturbance moving through northern Mexico will enhance our monsoon storm potential by the end of the week.

Valley storm chances will be at 40 to 60 percent on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Any storms that develop could bring heavy downpours and damaging winds. So, stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

Those higher storm chances will help drop temperatures. Look for highs in the 90s across the Valley on Friday and over the weekend.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.81" (-2.50" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.95"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

