MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot and dry week with air quality alerts in the Valley

PHOENIX — Valley highs will continue to top out near normal most days this week, with highs ranging from 104 to 106 each afternoon through Thursday.

Breezes will pick up again today, but will overall be lighter than they were on Monday. Wind gusts will peak between 25 and 35 mph across the state, including here in the Valley.

Because winds will be lighter and likely won't pick up until later in the afternoon and evening, ozone pollution could still build to unhealthy levels today. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect today in the Valley. Ozone High Pollution Watches are in place for Wednesday and Thursday, too.

If you suffer from any respiratory conditions, such as asthma or COPD, you may want to limit your time outside for the next few days.

Valley temperatures will dip slightly by Friday as a disturbance passes to our northwest, but Valley highs will still reach the upper 90s to low 100s.

Then high pressure builds in sending temperatures soaring through the weekend. Phoenix could see its first 110-degree day by Sunday or Monday. On average, we see our first 110-degree day by June 11th so this would be a little later than normal.

While Monsoon 2023 is officially here, our forecast stays sunny and dry with no rain in sight for the Valley through next week.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar