MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot and dry stretch continues

PHOENIX — The heat is on!

Phoenix is in the middle of its first long stretch of triple digits this year.

Daytime highs will gradually drop, but remain in the low 100s through Thursday.

Overnight lows in the Valley will cool into the upper 60s to low 70s each day, so our early morning forecasts still look nice.

By Thursday and Friday, winds will pick up as a storm system passes well to our north.

Conditions look dry across our state, but those higher winds will help usher in some slightly cooler air.

Highs in the Valley will drop to the upper 90s Friday and Saturday before heating back into the triple digits on Sunday.

Increased winds will help mix our air and keep ozone pollution in check this week, so no alerts have been issued.

Expect gusts near 25 to 30 mph across the Valley by the end of the week and near 40 to 45 mph up north.

That will increase fire danger in parts of our state on Thursday and Friday. Fire Weather Watches have already been issued for northwest Arizona for those days. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.31" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

