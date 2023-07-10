MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Historic heat wave underway!

PHOENIX — We're in the midst of a historic heat wave, with no end in sight!

Phoenix has reached 110 degrees or higher for 10 consecutive days, with at least 7 more days of this extreme heat ahead. The record for the most consecutive days with highs at 110 degrees or higher is 18 days.

We remain in ABC15 Weather Action Mode as an extra reminder that you need to take action to keep yourself and your family safe in this extreme heat.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by this heat. Bring your pets indoors, too.

Excessive Heat Warnings for the Phoenix Metro Area and all of western Arizona are now in effect through Sunday night. Heat alerts are also in effect for the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon through the weekend, and the lower elevations of Yavapai county will be under heat alerts starting Friday.

A combination of sizzling hot daytime highs and warmer-than-normal overnight lows will increase the risk for heat illness.

Daily highs in Phoenix will reach 110 to 117 degrees each afternoon. Overnight lows will only cool into the 80s and low 90s each morning.

Our heat looks to peak by the end of the week and this weekend, with record highs in jeopardy on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The warm overnight low temperatures in Phoenix could also set records this week.

The risk of wildfires is also going up as conditions stay very dry and winds increase. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for areas across northwest Arizona today. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged as fires can start and spread out of control very easily under these conditions.

Air quality continues to cause issues for people with respiratory conditions, too. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for the Phoenix today. Ozone pollution could make breathing difficult for kids, older adults, and anybody with respiratory conditions so you may want to limit your time outdoors.

Nearly a month into the monsoon, it is finally starting to show signs of life as moisture increases and storm chances go up for parts of our state this week.

There is a chance for thunderstorms in eastern and southeastern Arizona today, tomorrow and on Wednesday. We could see a few storms in the high country each day, too. These storms won't be big rain makers but they could produce strong winds and dry lightning that could spark new wildfires.

Storms could also develop over the higher terrain east of Phoenix by Tuesday, and there's a slight chance those storms approach the Valley. While the threat for rain is low, we could get gusty winds and areas of blowing dust in the Phoenix area, so stay weather-aware.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.22" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

_____________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

