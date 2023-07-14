MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Historic heat wave could set even more records this weekend

PHOENIX — We're in the midst of a historic heat wave and it's about to get even hotter over the next few days.

We remain in ABC15 Weather Action Mode as a reminder to take action to keep yourself and your family safe in this extreme heat.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by this heat. Bring your pets indoors, too.

Phoenix has hit 110 degrees or more for the past 14 days in a row and we have a least another week of these incredibly hot temperatures to get through.

The record for the most days in a row with highs at 110 degrees or more is 18 set in June of 1974. But, it is looking likely that we could break that record this year.

Phoenix could also set a record for the most days in a row with lows in the 90s. So far, the low temperature has been in the 90s for 5 straight mornings. The record for the most consecutive lows in the 90s is 7 days set in July of 2020, August of 2020 and August of 2012.

A combination of sizzling hot daytime highs (above 110 degrees across the Valley) and warmer-than-normal overnight lows (in the upper 80s to low 90s) will increase the risk for heat illness.

Excessive Heat Warnings for the Phoenix metro area and lower elevations all across Arizona are now in effect through next Tuesday night.

Heat Advisories are also in effect for the high country and much of northern Arizona Friday through Monday. Flagstaff could set new daily records this weekend as daytime highs approach the mid 90s.

Here in the Valley, record highs and overnight lows are in jeopardy now through most of next week. Daytime highs will range from 114 to 119 here in Phoenix with overnight lows mostly in the low 90s.

Nearly a month into the monsoon, we still haven't seen any monsoon storm action in the Valley.

Moisture is expected to increase next week, so stay tuned for updates on storm chances across Arizona.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.33" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

