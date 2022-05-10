MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: High winds, fire danger continue

PHOENIX — High winds and high fire danger continue to be a big issue across our state.

Low pressure is moving down through California, picking up winds and bringing some slightly cooler air our way. But, as conditions stay dry, there is a big risk of new wildfires and growth of existing wildfires across Arizona.

Wind Advisories are in effect across northern Arizona through Tuesday evening. Watch out for gusts near 45 mph along the I-40 corridor and along the Mogollon Rim.

Fire Weather Warnings are also in effect for all of northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona through Tuesday evening.

These winds will usher in some cooler air, though.

Expect highs in the Valley in the low 90s on Tuesday before dropping into the upper 80s again Wednesday and Thursday.

High pressure will build in by the end of the week and bring the hottest temperatures of the year so far.

Phoenix will hit the upper 90s on Friday and then soar into the triple digits over the weekend.

Highs will hover around 105 degrees Saturday, Sunday and Monday with early morning lows in the 70s.

Temperatures that high will put us in record territory.

Sunday's record is 107 degrees, set in 1937. Monday's record is 106 degrees, set in 1997. We'll likely be within a degree of both of those records.

Heat this intense is happening a bit sooner than normal this year, too.

On average, Phoenix sees its first temperatures each year at 105 or hotter around May 22nd.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

