MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: High winds and fire danger return

Jose Ochoa
Posted at 5:38 AM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 08:38:46-04

PHOENIX — Get ready for a breezy end to the weekend with high fire danger returning for much of the state today.

Air quality in the Valley should improve a bit on Sunday as winds pick up, but that will lead to increased wildfire danger again across northern Arizona.

Most of northern Arizona is now under a Red Flag Warning for Sunday, meanings fire weather conditions are expected. A Wind Advisory is also in effect for northern Arizona. Expect wind gusts in parts of the high country between 40-45 mph.

Here in the Valley, daytime highs will top out in the mid-90s over the weekend with early morning lows in the 60s.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.24" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
