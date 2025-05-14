MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: High winds and fire danger in eastern Arizona as temperatures drop

PHOENIX — Winds are sticking around and temperatures are dropping as the next storm system we're tracking passes to the north.

As conditions stay dry, fire danger has been increasing across our state.

Another round of Red Flag Warnings are in effect today as gusts continue to top 45 mph in parts of eastern Arizona. This will be especially dangerous for areas near the Greer Fire, Coyote Fire, and Bryce Fire.

These winds are also ushering in some much cooler air, though.

Temperatures are dropping over 10 to 15 degrees across Arizona, putting us several degrees below normal for this time of year.

Today will be the coolest day of the week with Valley highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Winds will die down by Thursday as temperatures start to rebound.

Phoenix will be back in the mid 90s by Friday and Saturday with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

We're expecting breezes to pick back up over the weekend as another storm system approaches. That storm could bring some rain to parts of our state along with another dose of cool air and fire danger. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.83" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

