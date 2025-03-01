MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: High winds and fire danger across parts of Arizona this weekend

PHOENIX — February 2025 is going down as one of the warmest Februaries ever in Phoenix!

The average temperature was 66 degrees, tying the 1991 record warmest at Sky Harbor.

As we start off March, temperatures will be dropping as back-to-back storms track through our state.

The first one moves in today, picking up winds across the Valley and beyond.

Gusts could hit 35 mph in Phoenix with 45 mph wind gusts possible across the rest of central and southern Arizona.

As winds pick up and conditions remain dry, wildfire danger will increase.

Fire Weather Warnings are in effect from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. today across the Valley and all of central and southern Arizona. Don't flick cigarettes out the window and be sure to check your vehicle to make sure nothing is dragging from it that could cause a spark. Just one spark could start a raging wildfire.

There's also a high risk of blowing dust along the I-10 corridor from Phoenix through Tucson and east to the New Mexico state line.

Blowing Dust Advisories are also in effect from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. for central and southern Arizona where visibility could drop below 1 mile at times. If you encounter low visibility from blowing dust while driving, pull off to the right as far as you can, put your car in park and take your foot off of the brake. Wait there until the dust clears before heading back out on the road.

Overall, the forecast is looking fairly dry as this first storm moves through but we could see a few rain and snow showers in the high country and across northeastern Arizona tonight and early tomorrow morning.

Another weak storm will move in Monday, cranking up winds and bringing the chance of rain and snow showers back to our state.

We'll even see a slight chance of isolated showers in the Valley on Monday as temperatures drop into the upper 60s for our highs.

Forecast models are showing another potential storm system later next week, too. Stay tuned for updates on that one as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-1.71" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

