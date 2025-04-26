Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: High winds and fire danger across Arizona this weekend

With a storm passing to our north, winds are going to pick up and temperatures are going to drop this weekend! Parts of Arizona are under a Red Flag Warning because of increased fire danger.
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A storm system moving in from the northwest will crank up our winds over the weekend, leading to increased fire danger across our state.

Wind Advisories are in effect along the Mogllon Rim and across northeastern Arizona on Saturday. Winds will be coming out of the south and southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts approaching 50 mph at times.

Conditions will be very dry with humidity levels in the single digits, which will lead to high fire danger as those winds pick up.

Red Flag Warnings (also known as Fire Weather Warnings) are in effect along the Mogollon Rim and across northeastern Arizona on Saturday. By Sunday, those warnings will extend into southeastern Arizona too.

Any fires that break out over the weekend will spread rapidly.

So, remember to not flick cigarettes, avoid outdoor shooting and do not park or drive over dry grass. Also, make sure nothing is dragging from your vehicle that could cause a spark.

These winds will usher in some cooler air, dropping Valley highs into the mid 80s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday.

Overnight lows will drop into the 50s both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Next week will start out sunny and dry as temperatures begin to climb.

By Wednesday, we'll be back in the low 90s and getting even hotter toward the end of next week.

More Impact Earth stories:
Arizona Drought

Impact Earth

ASU scientists monitoring growing algae concern across Arizona

Justin Hobbs

Impact Earth

Report: Phoenix among worst for ozone pollution

Adam Mintzer

Uplifting Arizona

People around the Valley celebrate Earth Day with clean-ups and education

abc15.com staff

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.76" from average)
_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen