MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: High pressure sends temperatures soaring!

PHOENIX — Get ready for a warm week in the Valley!

As high pressure builds in, temperatures are soaring.

Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s today and Wednesday, putting us nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

A weak storm system will move through northern Arizona on Wednesday picking up winds and bringing a few showers up there.

The Valley will stay dry, but breezes will pick up and we'll see a slight drop in temperatures by Thursday.

Then, we're tracking another storm system moving in over the weekend.

Winds will pick up on Sunday bringing a big dose of cooler air in.

Valley temperatures will drop more than 10 degrees, falling into the mid 70s Sunday and Monday.

We'll also see a chance for showers across the state, too.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.49" (-1.71" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.57"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

