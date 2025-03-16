MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: High pressure builds in warming up Arizona

PHOENIX — After days of busy weather across the state, we are drying out and warming up as high pressure builds in.

Tonight will still be chilly with lows in the Valley in the 40s, and the high country in the teens to 30s. Clear skies will stick around overnight into Sunday.

We will begin to feel our warm-up Sunday with abundant sunshine. Highs in the Valley will be around the mid 70s then into the 80s by Monday. Meanwhile, the high country is looking to warm up into the 50s and 60s.

As Tuesday rolls around, another storm is tracking toward the state. Trends on this system have become drier, but winds look breezy. A few rain and snow showers will be possible across the high country on Tuesday, with winds gusting up to 40 mph at times. Accumulations look minimal for now.

In Phoenix, we will miss out on rain with this next system as it tracks too far north, but we will feel a drop in the temperature and winds will gust to 20 mph on Tuesday.

Then, we warm up from there. We'll see 80s back in the Phoenix metro by the end of next week.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.78" (-1.44" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

