MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: High humidity and monsoon storms ahead of another round of extreme heat in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Monsoon 2024 kicked back into gear on Sunday bringing storms across Arizona, including to the Valley.

Phoenix Sky Harbor measured 0.33 inches of rain Sunday, marking the highest single-day rainfall we've seen at the airport so far this season. That's also more than double the amount of rainfall we saw at Sky Harbor in all of Monsoon 2023!

As monsoon moisture sticks around, we'll see daily storm chances this week.

The best potential for storms will be across the higher terrain in northern, eastern and in southeast Arizona each day.

Storms could produce gusty winds, blowing dust, dangerous lightning, small hail, downpours and flooding, especially along our burn scars. So, Stay weather-aware and remember to never attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways.

We could see another round of late-evening storms in the Valley today, with just a slight chance of storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. Storm chances improve again starting Thursday.

The boost in moisture and rain also brought some minor heat relief. Valley highs dipped below the 110-degree mark on Sunday, after a 12-day stretch of 110+ temperatures. That tied for the fourth-longest stretch of consecutive days at 110 degrees or hotter.

After a 12-day stretch, low temperatures in Phoenix also dipped below 90 degrees for the first time on Sunday. That ended the second-longest stretch of consecutive days with lows in the 90s. The longest stretch came just last year when we had 16 straight days with lows in the 90s.

These lower temperatures won't last much longer, though.

Phoenix will top out near 108 today before highs climb back to 110+ degrees starting Tuesday.

Valley highs could approach the 115-mark by Friday.

Continue to use caution and take measures to protect yourself as temperatures climb again. Limit your time outside, stay hydrated with water and electrolyte drinks, and never leave kids or pets alone in your vehicle.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.17" (+0.94" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

