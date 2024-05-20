MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heightened wildfire risk as winds pick up across Arizona

PHOENIX — Winds are picking up, increasing the risk for wildfires across parts of Arizona as a storm system passes by to our north.

That same disturbance will also help drop temperatures and will even bring a chance for rain to the Valley by this afternoon.

Wind Advisories are in effect across much of northern Arizona today, including in areas like Flagstaff, Prescott, and across the Navajo Nation. Wind gusts in these areas could top out near 50 to 55 mph by this afternoon.

As winds pick up and relative humidity values drop to below 15 percent, there is a heightened risk for wildfires in parts of Arizona. Red Flag Warnings (Fire Weather Warnings) are in effect for much of northern and southeast Arizona today. It's a reminder that fires can start and spread very easily under these conditions, so use caution and avoid activities that could spark a new wildfire.

Winds will pick up in the Phoenix Metro Area today too, and gusts could top 30 mph this afternoon. Those gusty winds will make the firefight even more difficult for crews battling the Wildcat Fire located just east of Carefree, near Bartlett Lake.

We could also see stronger and erratic wind gusts in the Valley and around the area of the Wildcat Fire as spotty showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon.

While we likely won't get much measurable rainfall, a few showers or isolated storms could develop from early this afternoon to early this evening across central Arizona.

Temperatures will drop a few more degrees today, with highs falling into the low to mid 90s across the Valley.

Winds ease up, skies clear and things dry out overnight with dry weather expected across the state for the rest of the week.

Valley high temperatures will warm back into the mid to upper 90s each day the rest of the week, ending up right near the average for this time of year.

It looks like we won't see the triple digits again in Phoenix until maybe Memorial Day.

______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.93" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

