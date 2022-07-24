PHOENIX — The heat cools down a bit this week as our chances for monsoon storms ramps up.
High pressure will move east taking the edge off of our heat. That will also open up a surge of monsoon moisture from the south, ramping up storm chances across our state.
Flood Watches take effect today through Tuesday night for the Valley along with central, western and southern Arizona.
Gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours will be the main threats with any storms that move through. There's also an increased risk for flash flooding near our wildfire burn scars.
With these scattered to widespread thunderstorm some spots could see between a half of an inch and an inch of rain over those 3 days.
For the high country expect anywhere from an inch to 2 inches of rain over the next few days.
As storm chances increase, temperatures will drop dramatically. Expect Valley highs in the upper 90s by Monday and Tuesday.
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.91" (-2.65" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.21"
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
