MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up with no storms in sight on this first day of Monsoon 2023!

PHOENIX — Monsoon 2023 is here! The season officially kicks off today and runs through September 30th, but it looks like we're going to have to wait several more weeks before we see our monsoon weather pattern and storm chances.

Instead, look for more sunshine, triple-digit heat, light winds, and air quality alerts today.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued another Ozone High Pollution Advisory for today.

This means air quality will be unhealthy for kids, older adults, and anyone with any respiratory issue like asthma or COPD. Limit your time outside in the afternoon hours or you may have difficulty breathing.

Winds will pick up toward the end of the week as another storm system moves in from the west. That will help improve air quality in the Phoenix metro area by Friday.

While our Valley forecast looks to stay dry, there will be another slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in northern Arizona this afternoon and on Friday as that storm system passes through.

Breezes will continue across Arizona through Father's Day weekend as high pressure sends temperatures soaring.

Valley highs will top out near 105 degrees on Saturday and 107 on Sunday. Early morning lows will only drop into the upper 70s.

Although next week still looks hot, temperatures will be dropping a few degrees as afternoon breezes continue.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.04" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

