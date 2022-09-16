MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up into the weekend

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in, keeping our forecast dry and warming things up as we head into the weekend.
Expect sunshine, light winds and highs in the upper 90s across the Valley today.
Humidity drops even further this weekend and temperatures will climb into the low 100s, putting us right near normal for this time of year.
That triple digit heat won't last long, though.
Early next week, another storm system will be moving through the Great Basin dropping temperatures here in Arizona and bringing thunderstorm chances back to our state.
At this point it looks like our best rain potential will come by next Tuesday and Wednesday.
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.71" (-2.39" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.08"
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
