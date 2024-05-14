MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up in the Valley as storm chances return in northern Arizona

PHOENIX — The triple digits are back in the Valley!

Monday marked our third day this year in the 100s so far and we'll see many more in the days ahead.

As a weak storm system moves through, we'll also see chances for showers and thunderstorms across parts of the high country throughout the week.

There won't be a lot of rain with these storms, so we'll have to watch out for lightning-sparked wildfires and gusty winds.

Temperatures will drop slightly as this storm moves in, but mid to upper 90s is as low as we'll go in the Valley.

Then, the triple digits will return Friday and stick around through the weekend as another ridge of high pressure builds in overhead.

______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+0.95" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

