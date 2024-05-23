MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up as winds start to pick up across Arizona

PHOENIX — It's heating up in the Valley, but we do have another temperature drop on the way!

Afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 90s for the rest of the week, putting within a few degrees of the average for this time of year.

Breezes will pick up slightly this afternoon, and even more on Friday and Saturday, helping to mix our air and not allow pollution to build up as much.

Those winds will come as another storm system approaches. Right now, it looks like the rain will stay too far north to impact Arizona, but it will bring in some cooler air heading into Memorial Day weekend.

In Phoenix, we'll drop from 99 degrees on Friday to 92 on Saturday as we start the holiday weekend.

Then, high pressure returns sending Valley temperatures back into the low 100s by Memorial Day and it's looking even hotter for the middle of next week.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.92" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

