MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up as winds and fire danger increase, too

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and sending temperatures soaring.

We could see our first triple digits of the year today!

There's a chance of hitting 100-degrees in Phoenix this afternoon. Even if we don't quite make it to 100, most Valley cities will end up just shy of the triple digit mark in the upper 90s.

If Phoenix hits 100, that would put us just two degrees shy of the record of 102 set back in 2020.

On average, our first 100-degree day of the year occurs around May 2nd. The earliest 100-degree day was on March 26, 1988.

Thankfully, these triple digits won't last long.

Temperatures will fall back into the 90s by midweek as high pressure moves east and low pressure passes to our north.

Breezy winds are in the forecast for much of the week, but winds will be strongest on Thursday as an area of low pressure passes by.

That's going to increase fire danger quite a bit across our state as conditions stay dry.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for northeast Arizona for Wednesday as the wildfire danger increases.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.23" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

