MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up as we head into the weekend

PHOENIX — Drier air is moving in and things are heating up as we head into the weekend.

There's still a chance for monsoon storms across north-central and northeast Arizona this afternoon, though.

Storms that develop could produce gusty winds, hail, heavy rain and dangerous lightning so stay weather-aware.

High pressure builds in, sending temperatures into the low 100s again today, with Phoenix topping out near 105 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Then we have another drop in temperatures to look forward to next week as a more fall-like storm system heads our way.

Valley highs will fall into the upper 90s to low 100s starting Tuesday, with overnight lows cooling into the mid to upper 70s for much of the week.

This cool-down will start to mark the beginning of the end of what's been a brutally hot and record setting few months.

Phoenix reached temperatures of 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix has also had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020. September 10th also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

Phoenix has also reached a high of 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.05" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

