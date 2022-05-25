MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up as air quality worsens

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and sending temperatures soaring!

Highs will climb back into the triple digits this afternoon, then could top 105 degrees Thursday and Friday, putting us nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

So, stay hydrated and get your outdoor activities done in the morning before it gets too hot.

Air quality will also get worse this week with high pressure overhead.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect today and an Ozone High Pollution Watch has been issued for Thursday, so plan on limiting your time outside if you have asthma or COPD.

Breezes will pick up Friday, helping to mix our air which will lead to better air quality across the Valley.

As winds continue to blow through the Memorial Day weekend, fire danger will increase across our state. Watch out for gusts topping 45 mph across northern Arizona on Sunday and Monday.

Those highs winds coming as low pressure passes to our north over the weekend. That will also help temperatures drop.

Expect highs in the Valley in the low 100s Saturday and Sunday with upper 90s back by Memorial Day.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.34" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

