MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up again!

PHOENIX — It's a nice start to November across Arizona.
High pressure is building in and warming us up for the rest of the week.
Here in Phoenix, highs will top out near 86 degrees on Wednesday and 88 on Thursday as our forecast stays sunny and dry.
By Friday and Saturday, we'll be flirting with the 90s.
Overnight lows will stay cool, though. Across the Valley, we'll cool into the upper 50s to low 60s around sunrise each morning.
As a weak disturbance moves through early next week, temperatures will drop. Expect highs back in the low to mid 80s as more clouds move through Monday and Tuesday.
2021 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.37" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
