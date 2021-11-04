MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up!

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and warming us up for the rest of the week.

Here in Phoenix, highs will top out in the upper 80s Thursday and 90 on Friday as our forecast stays sunny and dry.

Overnight lows will stay cool, though. Across the Valley, we'll drop into the upper 50s to low 60s around sunrise each morning.

Skies will stay mostly sunny over the weekend as temperatures stay in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. That will put us several degrees above normal for this time of year.

Then, a weak storm system will move in from the west early next week, bringing more cloud cover and cooler temperatures to the state.

We could see a few spotty showers across northern Arizona as it tracks through on Tuesday, but our Valley forecast will stay dry.

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.38" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

