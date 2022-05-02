MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating things up this week, with 100s in sight!

PHOENIX — Temperatures will trend down as we kick off the new week but they're still running a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Expect highs in the low to mid 90s across the Valley with early morning lows in the 60s for the next few days.

Another storm system will pass to our north on Tuesday, picking up winds across our state.

Expect strong breezes in the Valley and windy conditions across northern Arizona, which will increase fire danger once again.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for all of northeast Arizona on Tuesday as wind gusts peak near 40 mph and relative humidity drops in those areas.

High pressure will return by the end of the week and heat things up.

Here in the Valley, we'll make another run towards the triple digits and could see our first 100s in Phoenix by Friday or Saturday.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.24" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

