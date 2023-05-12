MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating things up this Mother's Day weekend!

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in, sending temperatures soaring over the next few days.

Phoenix will hit the mid 90s this afternoon, then upper 90s on Saturday, then climb into the triple digits again by Sunday.

As winds stay light in the Valley, ozone pollution will build up in the afternoon hours.

The Valley is now under an Ozone High Pollution Advisory today and a High Pollution Watch on Saturday. Limit your time outside if you have asthma or COPD, or you may have difficulty breathing.

Mother's Day will be hot, but it could also be stormy in parts of our state as another storm system approaches.

The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be across northern and eastern Arizona, but there's also a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the Valley on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

A Flood Warning remains in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning has now been extended through May 16th. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.05" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

_________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

_________________________________________

______________________________________

