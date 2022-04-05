MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating things up across Arizona!

PHOENIX — Get ready for another warm-up!

High pressure is building in and sending temperatures soaring.

Valley highs will hit the low to mid 90s the next few days, putting us around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Then we'll warm into the upper 90s Friday and Saturday, putting us just a few degrees shy of the triple-digit mark.

Winds will pick up again today with gusts near 25 mph in the Valley and gusts near 45 mph in northeastern Arizona.

Wind Advisories will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today across northeastern Arizona.

The gusty winds will continue in the upper Colorado River Valley on Wednesday, prompting Wind Advisories for that area.

Strong winds combined with very dry conditions and low relative humidity values will also increase the risk of wildfires. A Fire Weather Warning (Red Flag Warning) is in effect for the Upper Colorado River Valley on Wednesday.

Winds ease up on Thursday and Friday, but we're expecting more wind over the weekend and early next week as a storm system moves down from the Pacific Northwest.

We could see some rain and snow showers across northern Arizona by Monday as a big dose of cooler air moves in with that storm.

Valley highs will drop more than 10 degrees, falling into the low 80s by the start of next week.

______________________________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.08" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

______________________________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

