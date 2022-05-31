MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating back up this week, with more 100s for Phoenix

PHOENIX — After a cooler holiday weekend, temperatures are trending back up this week.

Valley highs will reach the mid to upper 90s today, putting temperatures just a few degrees below the normal for this time of year.

After today, a strong ridge of high pressure builds in, sending temperatures back into the 100s starting Wednesday.

Valley highs will top out near 105 by the end of the week before dropping into the low 100s by the weekend.

Winds will ease up through the first half of the week, before increasing again ahead of the weekend.

We'll see more clouds spill in across our state this weekend too, but at this point our forecast still looks dry.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.37" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

