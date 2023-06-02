MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating back up in time for the weekend

PHOENIX — Phoenix had its coolest start to June in 32 years, with a high of just 92 on Thursday!

Now, we kick off another warm-up as we head into the weekend.

The storm system that brought cooler air our way is slowly lifting to the north. There is still a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in northern Arizona over the next few days as it clears out.

Here in the Valley, conditions will stay dry and air quality will get worse heading into the weekend.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory has been issued for today with Ozone High Pollution Watches in effect on Saturday and Sunday.

Ozone pollution will reach unhealthy levels, especially for kids, older adults and anyone with any kind of respiratory condition, like asthma or COPD. If you fall into one of these categories, limit your time outside in the afternoon hours or you may have difficulty breathing.

Highs in the Valley will be back in the triple digits Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Then, our next storm system will pick up winds and bring in some slightly cooler air by Tuesday.

We also continue to track a Flood Warning that remains in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning remains in effect through June 6th. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.04" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

