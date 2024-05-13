MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating back up in the Valley, with more triple-digit heat on the way!

PHOENIX — After a weekend of near-normal temperatures, things are heating up and the Valley could reach the triple digits again this week.
So far we've only reached the 100s twice this year, and that was back in April.
As high pressure builds in, Phoenix reaches 100 degrees today and on Tuesday.
Moisture will linger across northern Arizona and we could see spotty showers or thunderstorms along the Mogollon Rim and across northern Arizona each afternoon and evening this week.
There's also a weak disturbance moving in from the west that could trigger more showers and thunderstorms up north, especially by Wednesday.
The Valley stays dry through at least the next seven days. However, as storms fire up along the Mogollon Rim we could get some gusty afternoon and evening breezes each day.
Valley high temperatures will dip slightly, only falling into the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday, before we climb back into the 100s starting Friday.
2024 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+0.95" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"
2023 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
