MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating back up in the Valley, with more triple-digit heat on the way!

PHOENIX — After a weekend of near-normal temperatures, things are heating up and the Valley could reach the triple digits again this week.

So far we've only reached the 100s twice this year, and that was back in April.

As high pressure builds in, Phoenix reaches 100 degrees today and on Tuesday.

Moisture will linger across northern Arizona and we could see spotty showers or thunderstorms along the Mogollon Rim and across northern Arizona each afternoon and evening this week.

There's also a weak disturbance moving in from the west that could trigger more showers and thunderstorms up north, especially by Wednesday.

The Valley stays dry through at least the next seven days. However, as storms fire up along the Mogollon Rim we could get some gusty afternoon and evening breezes each day.

Valley high temperatures will dip slightly, only falling into the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday, before we climb back into the 100s starting Friday.

______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+0.95" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

