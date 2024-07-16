MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating back up as monsoon storm chances continue

PHOENIX — Monsoon moisture is sticking around, keeping daily storm chances in play throughout the week.

While we could see a stray storm in the Valley each day this week, the best potential for storms will be across the higher terrain in northern, eastern and in southeastern Arizona.

Valley storm chances improve by the weekend.

Any storms that develop could produce gusty winds, blowing dust, dangerous lightning, small hail, downpours and flooding, especially along our burn scars. So, stay weather-aware and remember to never attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways.

The boost in moisture and rain brought some minor relief from the extreme heat the past few days.

Valley highs dipped below the 110-degree mark on Sunday and Monday, after a 12-day stretch of 110+ temperatures. That tied for the fourth-longest stretch of consecutive days at 110 degrees or hotter.

After a 12-day stretch of overnight lows in the 90s, Phoenix finally dipped below 90 degrees on Sunday. That ended the second-longest stretch of consecutive days with lows in the 90s. The longest stretch came just last year when we had 16 straight days with lows in the 90s.

These slightly lower temperatures won't last, though.

Valley highs will be back above 110 degrees starting today with overnight lows back in the low 90s.

Valley highs will warm to near 115 degrees by Friday and Saturday.

So, limit your time outside in the late morning and afternoon, stay hydrated with water and electrolyte drinks, and never leave kids or pets alone in your vehicle.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.17" (+0.90" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

