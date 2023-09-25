MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating back up and staying dry for this final week of Monsoon 2023

PHOENIX — Get ready for a hotter week as we wrap up the month of September.

It's also going to be a dry week, which means we won't add any more rain to the official monsoon bucket.

Monsoon 2023 is going down as the driest on record with only 0.15 inches of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor. The previous record was set back in 1924 when we measured 0.35 inches of rain that season.

High pressure is pulling in dry air across the region and sending temperatures soaring, with high temperatures in the Valley topping out five to 10 degrees above normal each day this week.

Daytime highs in the Valley will climb back into the triple digits and stay there through Friday.

Overnight and early morning temperatures will stay nice and mild with lows in the upper 60s to 70s across the Valley.

By the end of the week and this weekend, a large trough pushes into the west and the Great Basin region bringing stronger winds and cooler air into Arizona.

Wind gusts will peak near 30 mph here in the Valley, and near 50 mph across the high country.

We won't see any rain, but temperatures will fall into the mid-90s on Saturday and then down into the low 90s by Sunday.

Phoenix hit 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix also reached a high of 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

When it comes to overnight temperatures, Phoenix had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

September 10th this year also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.23" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

