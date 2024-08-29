MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating back up ahead of the holiday weekend as storm chances linger

PHOENIX — We're headed into a hot holiday weekend in the Valley, but we're also still tracking a slight chance of a few monsoon storms.

Drier air is flowing in today so that will limit our storm potential, keeping showers and storms over the higher terrain to our north and east. Monsoon moisture increases again on Friday and Saturday and while the potential looks low, we could see a few isolated showers or storms again those days.

We aren't expecting anything severe in the Phoenix metro area, but watch out for gusty winds at times and lightning with any storms that develop.

If you're headed out of town, you can expect more storms over the higher terrain across northern, eastern and southeastern over the next few days.

As high pressure builds in heading into the holiday weekend, temperatures will get hotter across Arizona.

Here in the Valley, we'll be flirting with 110 degrees again throughout much of the next week.

Phoenix has already had 53 days so far this year at 110 degrees or hotter. The all-time record is 55 days set just last year, and there is an increasing chance that we may break that record before temperatures cool-down in mid to late September.

There is also no end in sight to this record-setting stretch of triple-digit days. As of Wednesday, we've had 94 triple-digit days in a row. The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.15" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

