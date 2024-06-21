MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heat Warnings extended as monsoon storm chances ramp up through the weekend

PHOENIX — Phoenix reached the highest temperature of the year so far on Thursday, topping out at 115 degrees, and we'll do that again today!

We have already gotten a head-start on our heat today, too. The temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor only fell to 92 degrees this morning, setting a new record warm low temperature for today's date. The previous record was 90 degrees, set in 2017.

Temperatures climb even quicker today, reaching a high of 115 degrees in Phoenix this afternoon.

Our Excessive Heat Warning now extended through 8 p.m. today for the entire Phoenix Metro Area.

Today is also an ABC15 Weather Action Day and we encourage you to take action now to prepare for this next round of extreme heat. Consider canceling or adjusting outdoor plans and make sure you're keeping an eye on your kids and elderly family members as they are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses as temperatures climb.

Stay hydrated, limit your time outside between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and watch for signs of heat-related illnesses like dizziness, changes in pulse, and muscle cramps.

As temperatures heat up and we continue to get a boost in moisture over the next few days, our overnight lows will also be warmer and in record territory, either setting new record-warm lows or coming within a degree or so of the records again on Saturday, and Sunday.

Monsoon moisture has increased across Arizona as we tap into moisture from what's left of Tropical Storm Alberto that's moving through Mexico.

That boost in moisture brought the first monsoon storms of the season to our state on Thursday, with more storms possible especially in the high country and parts of eastern Arizona through the weekend.

Winds will also pick up across our state the next few days as the remnants of Alberto pass by to our south.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for around Globe in Gila county until 11 a.m. today. Gusts in these spots could peak near 40 mph.

Winds will pick up in the Valley too, with gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph today.

Monsoon storms that develop could also produce strong wind gusts that lead to areas of blowing dust across central Arizona.

If you get caught in a dust storm, it's best to go indoors and remember to never drive through the dust. If you're caught on the road remember to, "Pull Aside, Stay Alive" until visibility improves.

The Valley could get stronger winds and areas of blowing dust again today, as storms develop to our east and southeast. While there's a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms this evening and overnight, Valley storm chances ramp up on Saturday and Sunday.

Stay weather aware and stay tuned for heat and storm updates in the coming days.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.87" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

