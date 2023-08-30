MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heat Warnings continues ahead of cooler weather coming by the weekend

PHOENIX — Record-breaking heat is back in the Valley!

We kicked off the week with back-to-back days of record setting highs and lows, and we could set or tie records again today.

Phoenix has only cooled to 93 degrees this morning and if we don't cool further before midnight, that will set a new record for the warmest low temperature on this date. The current record is 91 degrees set in 2007.

Today's high temperature could also tie the record, reaching 113 degrees this afternoon. That record was previously set in 2011.

Excessive Heat Warnings for the Phoenix metro and all of south-central and southwestern Arizona remain in effect until 8 p.m. today.

We remain in ABC15 Weather Action mode as a reminder to take action to keep yourself, your family and your pets safe in this extreme heat. Limit your time outside, stay hydrated and bring your pets inside, too.

Phoenix has already had 51 days this summer with highs at 110 degrees or hotter. That's the second most ever recorded. The record is 53 days set in 2020 and we will be inching closer to that record today.

Phoenix has also had 22 days so far at 115 degrees or hotter, the most ever recorded in a single year. Previously, the record was 14 days set in 2020.

We could also see more overnight lows in the 90s. We're now up to 33 days with lows in the 90s. The old record was 28 days set in 2020.

As temperatures climb and skies stay mostly sunny, our air quality has been getting worse too.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect through today. Ozone pollution could reach unhealthy levels making it difficult to breathe, especially if you have asthma or COPD. So, you may want to limit your time outside if you have any kind of respiratory condition.

We'll see more showers and thunderstorms across the higher terrain of northern and eastern Arizona by this afternoon. While we could see a stray shower or storm clip by the Valley overnight tonight, most of the Phoenix metro area will stay dry again.

As high pressure shifts farther east on Thursday and Friday, more monsoon moisture will return bringing storm chances back to the Valley.

As storm chances ramp up, temperatures will drop. Valley highs will fall back into the upper 90s to low 100s starting Friday and continuing through Labor Day weekend.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.94" (-1.78" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.74"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

