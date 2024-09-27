MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heat Warning extended into October as unprecedented heat wave continues!

PHOENIX — High pressure is in control, sending temperatures soaring and bringing an unprecedented heat wave!

Our Excessive Heat Warning has been extended and will remain in effect for the Phoenix Metro and much of the lower elevation deserts across Arizona through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

We are in ABC15 Weather Action mode through then as a reminder to take action in these dangerously hot temperatures. Stay hydrated, limit time outside in the afternoon and never leave kids or pets in the car no matter how quick the errand.

This heat wave is unprecedented and absolutely shattering records as Valley temperatures heat up between 110 and 115 degrees over the next several days. Average highs, which are considered "normal" for this time of year are in the mid 90s.

The latest 110-degree day ever recorded in Phoenix was previously September 19, 2010, but we broke that record this week. It's likely we'll continue to mark the latest 110-degree day on record all the way through October 1st.

Up until now, the hottest temperature ever recorded in Phoenix in the month of October is 107 degrees.

Our nights are getting longer, so we do not anticipate any 90-degree lows. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low to mid 80s across the Valley but even that's exceptionally warm for this time of year and we could set new daily record warm lows.

Temperatures will gradually drop next week, but the triple digits are still in the forecast through at least the first week of October.

Our drought has been worsening over the past few months with the hotter and drier monsoon we've experienced. There are only a few days left to get rain in the buckets before the monsoon season officially ends on September 30th and our rain chances are slim to none all across Arizona.

So far, Phoenix has only picked up 0.74 inches of rain this monsoon season. Our 30-year average (which is considered our normal amount of rain) is 2.43 inches. But, it's important to remember, that is a decrease from the previous 30-year average of 2.71 inches (from 1981-2010) as our Valley climate continues to get hotter and drier.

________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.75" from average)

_________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

