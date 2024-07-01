MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heat, humidity and more monsoon storms across Arizona today

PHOENIX — Sizzling heat and muggy conditions are sticking around for a few more days before we dry things out just in time for the 4th of July holiday.

High pressure to our east is is bringing ample amounts of moisture into our state, keeping the chance of monsoon storms in play across Arizona through midweek.

Showers and thunderstorms brought gusty winds, blowing dust and a few hundredths of an inch of rain to several parts of the Valley overnight.

Scattered storms are more likely over the higher terrain in eastern Arizona for the rest of today and over the next couple of days, but spotty storms are still possible in the Phoenix area, too.

The biggest hazards with any storms that develop across Arizona will be strong winds, dangerous lightning and small hail. We could also see some downpours and areas of flooding, especially along burn scars, so stay weather-aware and remember to never attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways.

As one ridge of high pressure pushes further to the east, and another develops to our west, we'll see a drying trend by the end of the week. We're also in for another round of scorching hot temperatures in time for the holiday weekend.

Valley highs will stay below 110 today before soaring above 110 degrees for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will stay warm too, only cooling into the upper 80s to low 90s each day.

Phoenix temperatures could end up within a degree or two of the record high on Friday and Saturday. The current record for both days stands at 116 degrees.

We could see more record setting warm overnight lows this week, too.

The warm mornings combined with the sizzling hot afternoons will increase the risk for heat illnesses, so make sure that you're staying hydrated and limiting your time outdoors during the hottest hours of the day. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they are more susceptible to heat-related impacts.

An Excessive Heat Warning is already in effect through Friday night for areas along the Colorado River in southwest Arizona. Another Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for areas in northwest Arizona, across Mohave county from Thursday morning to Monday evening. We could see more of these alerts get issued across other parts of Arizona in the coming days.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.81" (+0.87" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

