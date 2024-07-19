MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heat and air quality alerts, as chance for monsoon storms continues

PHOENIX — Extreme heat is setting in as we wrap up the week and kick off the weekend, but storm chances are sticking around, too.

The greatest potential will be across the higher terrain in northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona, but there's a chance for more Valley storms each day through the weekend.

Any storms that develop could produce gusty winds, blowing dust, dangerous lightning, small hail, downpours and flooding, especially along and near wildfire burn scars. So, stay weather-aware and never attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways.

While a few storms are possible, heat and air quality alerts are also in place for the Phoenix area.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. today to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Today and Saturday are ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to keep yourself and your family safe in these dangerously hot temperatures.

The high temperature in Phoenix will reach 115 to 116 degrees both days, with overnight lows only cooling into the low 90s. It's the dangerous combination of sizzling hot afternoons with little heat relief overnight that will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Limit your time outside, especially in the late morning and afternoon, stay hydrated with water and electrolyte drinks, and never leave kids or pets alone in your vehicle.

Unhealthy air quality conditions may keep you indoors today, too. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for today.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion and difficulty breathing. Kids, older adults and anyone with any kind of respiratory condition like asthma, bronchitis or COPD can be especially susceptible to the impacts of ozone pollution. So, limit your time outside in the afternoon when ozone pollution is peaking.

Everyone can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

Air quality looks to improve over the weekend as storm chances ramp up.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday and early next week as temperatures drop a few degrees in the Valley.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.17" (+0.80" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

___________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar