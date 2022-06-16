MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heat alerts today, ahead of monsoon storm chances this weekend

PHOENIX — It's an ABC15 Weather Action Day as temperatures soar and heat alerts go into effect across much of Arizona.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect today for the entire Phoenix metro area and most of southern Arizona. Much of Yavapai and Gila counties, as well as Page and the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon, are also under the warning.

Remember to take action to keep yourself safe in the heat. Limit your time outside and stay hydrated.

The forecast for Phoenix is 112 degrees today and the record is 115 degrees set in 2021.

By Friday, high pressure will be right where we need it to be to pull in monsoon moisture from the south. We're also tracking a storm system approaching from the west that will help pull in that moisture, too.

Monsoon storm chances will increase across our state and we could see our first round of storms in the Valley on Friday or Saturday.

As that moisture moves in, temperatures will drop.

Look for highs in the lower 100s across the Valley through the weekend before temperatures heat up again next week.

We are also tracking more fire danger across our state. As winds pick up Friday and Saturday, Mohave county is under Fire Weather Watches. Peak gusts could approach 50 mph out near Bullhead City.

We'll also have to watch out for lightning sparked wildfires as storm chances ramp up heading into the weekend.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.37" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

